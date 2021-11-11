San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021: Unseasonal heatwave

We'll start cooler than yesterday, but by sunrise, temperatures will begin to soar in the 80s and 90s across the county, as high pressure sits right above our region.

High pressure will usher in strong northeast winds across western passes and canyons and hot temperatures in the valleys and coastal communities. Highs today will be about 10-20° warmer than yesterday and 10-15° above average. Coastal areas will peak in the low 80s by noon, and inland communities will top out in the low 90s. Not only is this heat above average for mid-November, but potentially record-breaking. Escondido could beat their record of 92°, while Ramona could beat their record of 87°.

Winds peak this evening overnight into tomorrow, gusting close to 40 mph near the foothills and passes. Areas with the strongest winds will include Campo, Alpine, and Ramona. Dry conditions, hot temperatures, and strong winds are a recipe for fire danger. High fire risk will be in effect until tomorrow.

High profile vehicles should also use caution and take it slow while traveling through the passes and mountains.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we gradually cool down towards the latter part into early next week. Most areas settle back in seasonal, 60° temperatures by next Tuesday.

Veteran's Day Highs:

Coast: 79-84°

Inland: 83-94°

Mountains: 72-79°

Deserts: 86-91°

