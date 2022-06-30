Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022

Posted at 10:09 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 13:09:44-04

Early morning clouds and afternoon sun will be the predominant weather pattern over the next few days. Thursday and Friday, high temperatures along San Diego's coast will be in the mid-70s, with highs inland in the mid-80s.

Over the weekend, temperatures will cool a few degrees as a weak low-pressure system drifts south off the West Coast. Coastal temps will peak in the low-70s on Saturday and Sunday; inland cities will see temperatures dip from the low-80s to the high-70s -- pleasant for an outdoor BBQ or the final weekend of the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar.

On the 4th of July, current models call for a high of 70 degrees in San Diego, 79 degrees in Escondido and 79 degrees in Julian.

After Monday, San Diego County will transition to hotter and more humid weather.

