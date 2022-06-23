We’re gradually drying out, but you can certainly feel moisture in the air as we wake up to high dewpoint temperatures. The coastline is also dealing with a bit of a marine layer to start, acting as a blanket for those overnight lows, resulting in a mild start. Onshore flow will help move that monsoonal flow east but we’re not ruling out the chance for a pop-up thunderstorm or two this afternoon in the mountains and deserts.

Local stations including Poway recorded close to .25” of rain yesterday while the National Weather Service reported 1,700 lightning strikes from Barstow to San Diego, so this was an impressive monsoon event.

This afternoon will feel a bit muggy, and we’ll have less clouds overall, especially inland, leading to a quick warm-up.

Daytime highs will be a tad warmer and hover just a few degrees above normal. Coastal areas will sit in the mid 70s while inland communities typically cooler will be in the low 80s and warm spots like Ramona in the low 90s.

The week will end dry and we’re looking forward to very warm temperatures heading into your first summer weekend. Another monsoon event could be headed our way early next week as another round of low-level moisture touches down.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 73-78

Inland: 84-89

Mountains: 86-93

Deserts: 106-111

