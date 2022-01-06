San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022: Above seasonal conditions

Weak Santa Ana flow will usher in dry conditions and unusually warm temperatures. Today's inland highs trend 5-10° above average, and most of us will feel a slight uptick in temperatures, compared to yesterday, this afternoon.

Clear skies for most areas, except haze along the beaches, continue today. Tomorrow, the marine layer builds back in, extending towards inland valleys. Clouds tomorrow evening could potentially squeeze out light showers overnight into Saturday.

As onshore flow returns tomorrow, we'll also cool down to below-average temperatures in the low to mid-60s west of the mountains. Gusty winds will also be present towards the eastern slopes and deserts, ramping close to 40 mph at times. Mostly sunny skies return Sunday, with temperatures closer to seasonal towards the middle of next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 65-72°

Deserts: 70-73°

