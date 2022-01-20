San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 20, 2022: Gradual warming pattern

Thursday starts cool and ends warm. Afternoon highs top out in the low 70s along the beaches and upper 70s inland, about 5-10° above average. Meanwhile, mountain and desert communities see minimal increases, just a few degrees warmer than Wednesday.

Winds out of the north have remained breezy since Wednesday night through Thursday morning but by Thursday afternoon, winds diminish along the western slopes and inland valleys.

Our next round of Santa Ana conditions arrive Friday into Saturday, peaking Saturday morning. Sustained winds out of the NE will range anywhere from 10-20 mph along the western slopes and valleys, gusting close to 40 mph at times. A high wind watch will take place Friday night through Saturday afternoon for the mountains and inland communities.

Next week will be sunny and dry. No rain is expected which is not good for our rain totals. January is typically one of the wettest months of the year, but San Diego has only received 0.16" of rain so far. About two inches of rain is normal for the month.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 69-80°

Mountains: 58-66°

Deserts: 73-78°

