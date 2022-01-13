San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022: Mild and overcast conditions to end week

Today starts overcast and mild, but by the afternoon highs will be cooler, yet still in above average territory. We'll stay mostly dry but clouds in higher elevations along the mountains could squeeze out a shower or two this afternoon. Any amounts will be light, about a few hundredths of an inch.

Winds remain calm however looking ahead, Santa Ana winds return peaking Friday evening through Saturday morning. The western slopes and inland valleys could encounter 50-60 mph gusts with sustained winds ranging from 10-20. The NWS has yet to issue a wind advisory, but they likely will tomorrow.

If you plan on heading to the beaches, keep in mind the High Surf Advisory remains in effect. Localized sets with a west swell could measure up to 8' assisted with strong rip currents.

The cut-off low sitting to our south will continue to slow down, potentially arriving Monday with a slight chance for rain showers the beginning of next week. Seasonal temperatures return Monday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 63-69°

Deserts: 71-76°

