San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022: Chilly mornings followed by sunny afternoons

We're dry but the same system that brought us impressive rain and snow is now leaving us with very cold temperatures. Lows overnight plummeted to the 30s inland, 40s along the beaches, and teens in the mountains with Julian recording a low of 19° this morning.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for the inland valleys, while a frost advisory is set for the coast and deserts. Both expire at 8 a.m.

While the mornings stay frigid for the next couple of days, afternoons will be sunny with daytime highs in the low 60s today west of the mountains and in the deserts. Mountains stay cool in the low 40s with breezy conditions.

Temperatures gradually increase into the weekend. 70s return to the coast and valleys and continue to climb into next week, eventually tapping out in the 80s inland by Tuesday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 59-62°

Inland: 57-62°

Mountains: 43-49°

Deserts: 59-62°

