San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021: Wet, cold and cloudy

Today's conditions will be wet, cloudy, cold, and windy.

A low-pressure system that has dumped snow and rain in central California is traveling south. It's ushering in winter-like conditions, dropping our temperatures about 10 degrees and our snow level to 7,000'.

The South Bay and the I-8 in Mission Valley have seen heavy showers and recorded .1" so far. Rain picks up this afternoon before dissipating this evening.

In addition, winds will peak close to 50 mph along the eastern slopes and deserts. The NWS has issued a wind advisory in effect until 4 P.M. Those traveling along the passes will want to take it slow, and those in high profile vehicles should use extra caution.

We'll accumulate close to .5" of rain along the coast and inland. At the same time, mountain areas could record up to 1". Today's rain won't put a dent in our moderate drought status, but any rain is beneficial. So far, we've recorded about a trace of rain month-to-date, typically we'd see .30".

A system expected to arrive Monday could put us above average for monthly rainfall with impressive amounts expected.

Tomorrow we remain cold but dry, with plenty of sunshine. We'll have colder conditions as we look ahead to Monday through next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 50-60°

Inland: 50-59°

Mountains: 45-51°

Deserts: 64-69°

Follow ABC10News Traffic and Weather Anchor, Vanessa Paz, on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.