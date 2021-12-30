San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021: Light showers ahead of dry and sunny conditions

The system we were banking on to bring us significant rain dodged our county, while bringing a tremendous downpour to our northern neighbors in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Some areas along the 405 and 5 freeways were tracking close to .50" per hour.

Today looks mostly dry with pockets of sunshine. Any shower activity will peak in the late afternoon but we're talking about very light totals from a trace to a few hundredths of an inch. Meanwhile, some light snow still falling above 5,000' in the mountains but areas such as Julian stay mostly dry and relatively cool this morning.

Similar-like conditions follow us into New Year's Eve day, we still have the chance for a pop-up shower or two into tomorrow, but amounts will be nothing to cancel plans over.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we stay mostly dry with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Despite the increase of afternoon highs, most areas will still sit below average.

Your evenings this weekend will be brisk, in the upper 30s along some of our inland communities and 40s overnight towards the beaches. There's a chance of waking up to some frost Sunday and Monday which could cause slick roads so use caution during early morning travel.

Fair weather prevails into the first week of the new year with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 55-60°

Inland: 52-60°

Mountains: 45-51°

Deserts: 53-58°

