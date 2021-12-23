San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021: Soggy, cool and windy conditions

Showers have started making their way through the north county ahead of a storm ushering in heavy rain, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures.

This morning, Los Angeles and Orange counties were getting pounded with showers from this same system expected to move into our area around 1 P.M. Shower activity picks up just before sunset with periods of heavy downpours lasting through tomorrow morning.

Damaging winds will be associated with this storm, so it's important to tie down any backyard or patio furniture items that could fall over, or fly away. Rain activity will peak overnight before tapering off tomorrow afternoon. Totals, since yesterday's estimates, have climbed. Coastal and inland areas are now looking at up to 2.5", mountains could collect up to 6", and deserts near an 1". Some may see close to .50" an hour, especially in mountain and foothill communities. A flood watch will take place tonight at 7 until tomorrow afternoon, along with a wind advisory. Localized flooding will occur in areas with poor drainage and winds will peak close to 60 mph along the slopes and deserts. West of the mountains, winds remain breezy tonight through tomorrow afternoon.

We'll have a period of dry conditions until another system bringing lighter showers arrives Christmas Day through Sunday. The snow level remains at 7,500 feet but could lower, thanks to cooler conditions Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday looks dry until more rain arrives Monday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 60-65°

Mountains: 51-59°

Deserts: 70-75°

Follow ABC10News Weather and Traffic Anchor, Vanessa Paz, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.