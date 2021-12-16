San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021: Chilly start ahead of evening showers

Bundle up because it is chilly out there. Temperatures to start are much cooler this morning, but we'll feel a slight increase in high temperatures by the afternoon.

Overall, we'll still be well below average and cool with breezy conditions at times. Winds in the mountains will average 15-20 mph, gusting at 30 mph which could make conditions feel much cooler.

We stay clear and mild until clouds roll in this late afternoon ahead of a weak disturbance ushering in showers. Totals will be light, up to a few hundredths of an inch. Showers linger into the overnight hours but by tomorrow morning most of us should be dry and by the afternoon, we're looking at another day of clear skies.

As high pressure settles into our county tomorrow, we'll see a gradual warm-up into the weekend. Evenings remain chilly, though, so dress in layers if you're planning on any outdoor activities.

We stay dry and mild until our next big winter storm arrives towards the middle of next week into your Christmas Eve. Totals are yet to be determined but we could get measurable, impressive rain that will last a few days.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 55-60°

Inland: 58-63°

Mountains: 50-55°

Deserts: 61-66°

