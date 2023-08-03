San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 3, 2023: Temperatures plummet today before weekend warming

Expect a major cool down this afternoon with daytime highs plummeting 3-8 degrees. For the most part, today will be nice and clear but the coastal areas are waking up to some fog which should mix out by the 9-10A hour.

As a heat dome brings brutal heat to states to our east including Texas and Oklahoma, we'll continue to feel the influence of onshore flow with a nice sea breeze along the coast and cooler temperatures across the county.

The strongest winds will be this evening with periods of gusty winds upwards of 40mph targeting the mountains and deserts this afternoon.

Take advantage of the cooler temperatures because we heat up tomorrow through early next week. By Saturday, temperatures soar into the upper 90s inland and near 115 towards the deserts. An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect Saturday morning for the deserts. Reschedule the outdoor activities near the mountains and deserts especially if it involves hiking or biking.

Looking ahead to next week, we'll have some slight cooling Tuesday as onshore flow becomes the dominating factor.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-82

Inland: 80-90

Mountains: 78-90

Deserts: 99-107

