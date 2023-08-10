San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 10, 2023: Warm and muggy conditions before weekend warm-up

We'll continue to see the chance for scattered showers across the county and the possibility for isolated thunderstorms along the mountains and deserts as monsoonal moisture and remnants of Eugene continue to trickle in.

Due to smoke from the Bunnie Fire in Ramona, an Air Quality Alert remains in effect for everyone except the deserts and coast through 8A. If you see or smell smoke, head inside. Those with respiratory issues should limit their time outside or wear an N-95 mask if you have to be outdoors.

It's cloudy and warmer, but clouds are high enough off the ground where visibility isn't affected.

Today will be slightly cooler but muggy. A low-pressure system to our north and high pressure to southeast over central Mexico are increasing the pressure gradient, pulling in moisture and increasing onshore flow.

Expect damaging gusty winds to continue in our mountains and deserts. The Bunnie Fire is a stark reminder of how quickly a fire can spread, be sure to report any spark or small fire immediately.

Tomorrow, we gradually warm-up with a big jump in temperatures this weekend. Next week, we're looking at a warm-up that could trigger Excessive Heat Warnings and break record highs.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80

Inland: 80-85

Mountains: 76-86

Deserts: 199-103

