San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022: A cool, cloudy and drizzly start

A cool, cloudy, and drizzly start to your Thursday leads to partial clearing this afternoon. As onshore flow continues, a passing trough will usher in cooler temperatures putting us well below seasonal for this time of year. Typically, we'd sit in the upper 60s along the coast and mid 70s inland but today, most areas west of the mountains will struggle to get out of the 60s.

Today's highs will be a few degrees cooler along the coast, but inland areas feeling much cooler by about 5-10 degrees. The big story this morning has been the thick cloud coverage and patchy drizzle, but this afternoon the spotlight will be on high winds impacting the mountains and deserts.

A high wind advisory has been issued for those areas with winds potentially gusting close to 60 mph this afternoon through overnight, before weakening tomorrow.

The return of weak offshore flow helps us wrap up the weekend. We'll warm up a few degrees Friday and by the weekend, high temperatures increase by about 10 degrees.

Another weak disturbance passes through next week dropping temperatures back to the 60s and low 70s inland but for the most part, we remain dry.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 62-66°

Inland: 64-69

Mountains: 58-67°

Deserts: 84-89°

Follow ABC10News Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram for the latest updates.