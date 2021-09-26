Watch
Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021: Cool conditions continue

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Allison Horn
clouds sky
Posted at 7:29 AM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 10:38:12-04

As we finish off the weekend, there won't be too many changes in comparison to Saturday's forecast.

Most of us will wake up to cool conditions thanks to onshore flow and a deep marine layer stretching towards inland neighborhoods.

Most areas will see pockets of sunshine by 11A but low-level clouds will continue to linger through parts of Chula Vista, south to Imperial Beach.

By the afternoon, most of us will remain mild with beach highs in the low 70s, and inland highs in the upper 70s.

This will be the trend looking ahead to the start of your workweek as low pressure continues to dominate our region.

The middle of the week, high pressure rebounds bringing high temperatures close to, and above average for this time of year.

As things warm up, weak Santa Ana winds will also bring the return of fire danger in the foothill and mountain areas, towards the latter part of the week into next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 71-76°
Inland: 77-82°
Mountains: 75-83°
Deserts: 93-98°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz on Twitter @10NewsPaz, Instagram @vanessapaz, and Facebook @VanessaPaz10News.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018