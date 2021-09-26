San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021: Cool conditions continue

As we finish off the weekend, there won't be too many changes in comparison to Saturday's forecast.

Most of us will wake up to cool conditions thanks to onshore flow and a deep marine layer stretching towards inland neighborhoods.

Most areas will see pockets of sunshine by 11A but low-level clouds will continue to linger through parts of Chula Vista, south to Imperial Beach.

By the afternoon, most of us will remain mild with beach highs in the low 70s, and inland highs in the upper 70s.

This will be the trend looking ahead to the start of your workweek as low pressure continues to dominate our region.

The middle of the week, high pressure rebounds bringing high temperatures close to, and above average for this time of year.

As things warm up, weak Santa Ana winds will also bring the return of fire danger in the foothill and mountain areas, towards the latter part of the week into next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 75-83°

Deserts: 93-98°

