San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, October 22, 2023

SAN DIEGO — A deep marine layer is forming over San Diego County throughout Sunday, bringing below average temperatures and a slight chance of rain heading into Monday morning.

The coast will reach high 60s by noon, before dipping down a few degrees Sunday night.

Inland communities will scratch the low 70s at the hottest parts of the day.

Coastal and inland communities could see 0.10 inch to 0.20 inch of rainfall overnight.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory goes into effect on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. and expires at 11:00 a.m. on Monday for the deserts and mountains.

Wind gusts could reach speeds up to 65 mph, so people living in the effected areas and encouraged to secure outdoor furniture and use caution while driving.

Temperatures are expected to bounce back up to normal for this time of year towards the end of the week.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-71°

Inland: 75-79°

Mountains: 70-79°

Deserts: 91-96°

