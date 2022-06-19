San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022: Some clouds to start followed by pleasant conditions

It'll be a pleasant day for Father's Day and Juneteenth holidays.

On and off clouds will blanket some of the coastal communities and inland valleys to start but by the afternoon, mostly clear conditions will allow temperatures to warm quickly.

Winds have significantly decreased since yesterday. Although conditions remain breezy along the foothill and deserts, we are no longer in a wind advisory.

Today's highs along the beaches will be up to 5 degrees warmer while inland areas will see close to a 10-degree jump in afternoon highs.

Monday starts a significant warming trend especially for the inland communities, just in time for the summer solstice, which begins at 2:31A Tuesday. The return of offshore flow will bring temperatures above seasonal midweek with inland areas topping out in the 90s. Hot weather will prevail towards the latter part of week into the weekend.

Monsoonal flow from the south will turn up the moisture, and by the end of week, we're looking at a slight chance for thunderstorms.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74

Inland: 78-83

Mountains: 75-83

Deserts: 96-101

Follow ABC10News Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for the latest news, traffic and weather updates.

