San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021: Pleasant end to holiday week

Overnight showers turned to partly sunny skies this morning followed by mild temperatures.

Most of us remain dry, with the exception of a lingering shower or two in the inland valleys. Despite drying out, we'll still deal with gusty conditions, especially along the eastern slopes and deserts. A wind advisory is in effect until noon with winds gusting close to 60 mph at times.

In the mountains, areas in the upper elevations saw close to 3" of snow overnight. If you're driving to or from the mountains, you may run into lingering show showers assisted with gusty conditions, use caution through the foothills and passes.

There are several changes on the way as we wrap up the last week of 2021. Tomorrow, more rain moves in, in the afternoon becoming heavy overnight. We're looking at light amounts up to .1" along the coast and inland, and close to 2" in the mountains.

The snow level drops to about 3,500' tomorrow and some areas including Julian could wake up to 4" of fresh powder Tuesday morning. A winter storm watch starts tomorrow afternoon through the evening.

We stay dry Tuesday until another system brings another rain of rain and mountain snow Wednesday through Thursday. By New Year's eve, pleasant and mild conditions prevail.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 55-57°

Inland: 53-58°

Mountains: 32-37°

Deserts: 59-64°

