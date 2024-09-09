San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 9, 2024: One more day of extreme heat before relief on Tuesday

We have one more day of extreme heat before transitioning into a cooling pattern towards the second half of the week.

Daytime highs will soar nearly 15 degrees above average this afternoon, with coastal highs climbing to upper 80s, low 100s inland, low 90s in the mountains, and near 110 in the deserts.

The inland Excessive Heat Warning and coastal Heat Advisory are on their last legs, expiring at 8 p.m. tonight.

Tuesday acts as our transition day into a cooling pattern that will take over starting Wednesday. We'll stay warm tomorrow, but daytime highs will be nearly 10 degrees cooler and closer to average. Then, on Wednesday, we'll be about 20 degrees cooler than today and below seasonal; talk about a weather whiplash!

As high pressure weakens, a trough to our north digs south, ushering in cooler temperatures and increasing onshore flow. The coast and valleys will have a nice breeze with gusty winds targeting the mountains' eastern slopes and deserts.

As onshore flow increases, you can expect the return of a marine layer each night and morning, gradually deepening towards the valleys.

Westerly winds will help with nicer and more comfortable mornings with scattered clearing along the coast and better clearing inland each day.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 84-90

Inland: 102-107

Mountains: 92-99

Deserts: 109-112

