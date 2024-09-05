San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 5, 2024: Prolonged heatwave on tap through next week

San Diego will bake over the next few days as a prolonged heatwave blankets the county through the weekend. A ridge of high pressure is ushering in hot temperatures for most of Southern California, with a slew of heat advisories covering the state.

At 11 a.m., everyone will be under a heat advisory through Friday night. However, the National Weather Service will likely extend the advisories through the weekend. Check on those susceptible to heat-related illness and ensure they have adequate cooling systems and hydration. If you work outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of fluids. Get your exercise done early and walk your pets in the morning or late evening.

The coast will be under a Heat Advisory starting at 11 a.m. Coastal highs will be between 83 and 95 degrees. The inland, mountains, and deserts are still under an Excessive Heat Warning through Friday night. Inland highs will hover between 102 and 112, mountains up to 104, and deserts up to 120.

I'm forecasting the potential for record-breaking heat in cities that include Lake Cuyamaca, Palomar Mountain, Borrego Springs, and Ramona.

Unfortunately, we won't have much relief at night, with most overnight lows only dropping to the 70s inland and desert lows in the 80s and 90s.

A quick surge of monsoonal moisture will move in on Saturday and Sunday. This will increase humidity levels, making it feel muggy and hot.

Noticeable cooling and drier air will slowly filter mid to late next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 84-89°

Inland: 99-110°

Mountains: 97-105°

Deserts: 114-117°

