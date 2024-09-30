San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 30, 2024: October begins with summer-like weather

It'll feel more like summer than fall as we inch towards the start of October.

It's pretty foggy out, so leave time for travel this morning. By the afternoon, expect clearing and rapid warming away from the coast.

Today, temperatures will be 5 to 7 degrees warmer and will continue to climb high throughout the week. High pressure will settle over the southwest, ushering in unseasonably warm conditions.

By Wednesday, when the heat peaks, coastal highs will soar near 80, and the valleys will top near 100, putting us nearly 20 degrees above average. We're monitoring the foothills, mountains, and desert communities that could break daily high records.

A Heat Advisory starts for the valleys at 10 a.m. Tuesday and lasts through 8 p.m. Thursday. Inland highs will hover between 90 and 102 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday night for the deserts, with highs soaring near 115.

Suppose you're seeking relief from the heat, head west. While warm, we'll average upper 70s and low 80s along the coast through the weekend.

We'll have minor cooling on Wednesday, but it will still be hot and warmer than normal.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-86°

Inland: 83-98°

Mountains: 88-97°

Deserts: 103-106°

