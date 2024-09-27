San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 27, 2024: Nice weekend with a hot start to October

It's pretty foggy out so leave time for travel this morning. By the afternoon, expect clearing and rapid warming away from the coast.

It'll be slightly warmer today for the coast and valleys and near seasonal.

Meanwhile, the mountains and deserts will be about 10 degrees above average.

With subtle changes for our most populated neighborhoods daily, expect excessive heat for the county's eastern half. The deserts are under an Excessive Heat Warning starting at 10 A.M. today, with highs soaring near 115 through Saturday.

It'll get warmer for everyone this weekend, with some of the warmest days next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be nearly 5 to 15 degrees above average!

Temperatures will soar to near 80 at the coast, 90s inland, near 90 in the mountains, and 100s in the deserts. The marine layer will also become weaker and more confined to the coast.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 78-92°

Mountains: 87-97°

Deserts: 109-111°

