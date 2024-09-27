San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 26, 2024: Morning fog near the coast

It was a pleasant day after morning clouds cleared. Temperatures trended near to just below average for the coast and valleys and still 4 to 10 degrees above normal in the mountains and deserts.

A shallower marine layer will bring patchy dense fog to the coast and valleys tomorrow and Saturday morning, with sunshine breaking through by mid-to-late morning.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the deserts from 10am Friday until 8pm Saturday for high temperatures up to 113 degrees.

The weather will remain pretty consistent through the weekend, but early next week, we'll see a bump in temperatures, with highs 5 to 15 degrees above average! Temperatures will soar near 80 at the coast, 90s inland, near 90 in the mountains and in the 100s in the deserts. The marine layer will also become weaker and more confined to the coast.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-76°

Inland: 80-90°

Mountains: 83-93°

Deserts: 108-112°

