San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 26, 2024: A warming pattern will trail behind a pleasant Thursday

The marine layer returned overnight, leading to an overcast morning. Patchy fog is impacting north county inland neighborhoods, hugging the I-15 corridor. Clouds will mix out by mid-to-late morning inland, with slower clearing for the coast.

It's a perfect day for layers because we're waking cool, but this afternoon will turn warm and sunny with 70s along the coast and 80s inland. While the coast and valleys trend near seasonal, the mountains and deserts will hover just above average.

We'll slowly climb to warmer conditions through the weekend, but we'll feel the warmup come Monday when coastal highs soar near 80 and inland spots in the 90s. We remain warm through midweek, with the warmth peaking on Tuesday.

Excessive heat will impact the deserts starting Friday. An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. Friday and lasts through Saturday night, with daytime highs peaking near 115.

Temperatures for the coast and valleys will continue to trend 3 to nearly 10 degrees below average, while the mountains and deserts are warm at 4 to 10 degrees above average.

By next week, the marine layer will become weaker and more confined to the coast.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 77-90°

Mountains: 85-90°

Deserts: 105-108°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.