San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 25, 2024: 70s and sunshine on tap through weekend

The fog will mix out by mid-to-late morning, leading to a pleasant day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Tonight, the clouds will roll back in as westerly winds increase, bringing back the stubborn marine layer. Slower clearing is expected on Thursday.

A low-pressure system associated with a cold front to our north will sweep by, ushering in cooler temperatures for Southern California through the weekend. However, the deserts will continue to be hot in the 100's. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Borrego Springs and Ocotillo Wells starting Friday morning due to temperatures nearing 110.

While subtle daily changes are expected for the coastal and inland communities, temperatures will slightly uptick in the mountains and deserts through the weekend.

Everyone warms up early next week with better and faster clearing of the marine layer. Looking further ahead, we could see some showers returning towards the end of next week as we kick off the first weekend of October.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 77-90°

Mountains: 85-90°

Deserts: 105-109°

