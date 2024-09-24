San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 24, 2024: Seasonably warm temperatures this week

It's another foggy morning, and Fallbrook has the worst fog, with visibility near half a mile or so.

In the mid-to-late morning, the marine layer will slowly break apart along the coast, with faster clearing inland.

Today will be as warm as yesterday, except for the coast, which will trend a few degrees warmer. Temperatures will trend near average at the coast and inland and 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal in the mountains and deserts.

A storm will pass well to our north by midweek, ushering in a deeper marine layer on Wednesdays and Thursdays and slightly cooler temperatures. Another system will bring even cooler temperatures by Sunday.

We won't see much change along the coast this week, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s, but by this weekend, temperatures will drop to the low-80s inland, the low-80s and 70s in the mountains, and the low 100s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77°

Inland: 81-95°

Mountains: 87-96°

Deserts: 105-109°

