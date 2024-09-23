San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 23, 2024: Warming pattern to kick off the first week of fall

It's foggy out this morning, so if you have to be somewhere on time, pack your patience and leave time for travel. The fog will clear by mid-to-late morning, with spotty clouds continuing to impact the coast. Each morning through the middle of this week, the marine layer will become shallower, meaning it will stick mainly to the coast as onshore flow weakens.

A warming pattern will impact most of the county through Tuesday before gradual cooling on Wednesday. Today will be warmer, and the heat peaks on Tuesday with coastal highs in the upper 70s, inland, mountains in the mid to upper 80s and 90s, and low hundreds in the deserts. Daytime highs will put us about 5-8 degrees above average.

We'll have noticeable cooling on Thursday, and temperatures will be closer to average by then.

By the weekend, we'll have noticeable cooling with mid-70s along the coast and low 80s inland.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 83-96°

Mountains: 85-93°

Deserts: 103-107°

