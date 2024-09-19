San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 19, 2024: End of summer showers and a fall warm-up on tap

Marine layer clouds will continue to spill into the valleys each morning through Saturday as a storm system parked over Southern California travels by. Overcast conditions will pair with a slight chance for heavy mist and drizzle.

The chance for showers will be greater tonight into Friday morning, with light totals anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch to a tenth.

In addition, temperatures will continue to trend 5 to nearly 20 degrees below average. Winds will increase in the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 15 to 40mph each afternoon and evening through Friday.

Saturday will be our transition day. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine by the afternoon and warmer temperatures by 5 to nearly 15 degrees. Temperatures will continue to warm through Monday when highs will trend several degrees above average.

Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days ahead, with highs near 80 at the coast, 90s inland, 80s in the mountains, and low 100s in the deserts.

Ironically, it will be cooler in the last days of summer than in the first days of fall, as the fall equinox is at 5:43 a.m. Sunday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 71-75°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 67-77°

Deserts: 89-92°

