San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 17, 2024: Sweater weather through Friday before weekend warmup

A pair of storms passing by to our north will continue to usher in cool conditions as we enter our final summer days. Yesterday's temperatures peaked at about 5 degrees below average on the coast, while inland areas were 10 to 15 degrees below average and 15 to 20 degrees below average in the deserts. The mountains saw the biggest spread, only climbing into the 50s, up to 25 degrees below normal!

It won't be as windy today but will still be breezy, with westerly winds of 15 to 35 mph in the mountains and deserts. Winds will pick up again late Wednesday into Thursday as another storm passes to the north. Expect westerly winds to target the hills and deserts again with 20 to 45mph gusts.

It will be unseasonably cool through Friday, with overcast skies overnight and in the morning and uneven clearing near the coast. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring better clearing and more sunshine. Stubborn clouds are back in the forecast on Thursday, with a slight chance of light showers. Accumulations, if any, will be light, less than .10".

Saturday will be 5 to 15 degrees warmer, with slightly warmer temperatures Sunday and Monday.

Ironically, it will be cooler in the last days of summer than in the first days of fall, as the fall equinox is at 5:43 a.m. Sunday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-74°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 65-75°

Deserts: 86-89°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.