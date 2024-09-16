San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 16, 2024: Summer ends on a cool and showery note

A pair of storms passing by to our north will continue to usher in cool and showery conditions as we enter our final days of summer.

It's overcast from the coast to the valleys. With abundant moisture moving in, there's about a 15% to 25% chance for some light showers, with the greatest chances in the morning and along the North County coast. Totals, if any, will be sparse, maybe a couple hundredths of an inch.

The coast and valleys will be a smidge cooler today, with the most significant temperature drop in the mountains and deserts. Daytime highs will trend near 25 degrees below seasonal!

The coast and valleys will top in the upper 60s and low 70s. Meanwhile, the mountains will plummet to the mid-50s this afternoon, with the deserts in the low 80s.

As onshore flow strengthens, gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts, with the strongest winds this afternoon. A Wind Advisory for the deserts starts at 11 am and lasts through midnight. Expect 20-30mph sustained westerly winds with isolated gusts up to 50mph.

It will be unseasonable cool through Thursday. Friday is our transition day into a warming pattern, but temperatures will be near average this weekend, back into the upper 70s and low 90s.

Get ready to say goodbye to summer! The fall equinox is on September 22nd at 5:43 am.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-71°

Inland: 63-70°

Mountains: 59-69°

Deserts: 83-88°

