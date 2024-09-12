San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 12, 2024: Cool and comfortable end to the workweek

The marine layer spread inland this morning. The coastal and inland communities will continue to start overcast, with quicker clearing in the valleys by mid-to-late morning.

Slight cooling will continue through Friday, when highs will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average, in the 70s for most of the county!

The NWS extended the Air Quality Alert for the inland and mountain communities through 7:15 pm due to increased particle pollution from wildfire smoke. If you smell smoke or see ash from a wildfire, remain indoors with windows and doors closed or seek alternative shelter, if feasible. Avoid vigorous physical activity and run your air conditioner or/and an air purifier.

Westerly winds will gradually weaken to 15 to 35mph, but low humidity levels will continue to elevate fire danger.

A much colder storm will pass to the north early next week, bringing even cooler temperatures! Highs next week will trend 5 to 20 degrees cooler than average. We'll see upper-60s to low 70s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland, 60s in the mountains, and low 90s in the deserts!

It will feel more like fall, which is right around the corner! The fall equinox is on September 22nd at 5:43 am.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76

Valleys: 78-83

Mountains: 75-85

Deserts: 98-103

