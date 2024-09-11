San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 11, 2024: Major cooling through weekend with periods of gusty winds

Temperatures will continue to plummet another 5 to nearly 20 degrees today as a parade of storms to our north usher in cooler air through next week.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the inland and mountain communities until 8 am Thursday due to increased particle pollution from wildfire smoke. If you smell smoke or see ash due to a wildfire, remain indoors with windows and doors closed or seek alternative shelter, if feasible. Avoid vigorous physical activity and run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier. Click here to learn more about the alert.

Temperatures will top out about 7 degrees below normal for most of the county, and we continue to cool a few more degrees by Friday! Friday will bring primarily 70s to the county, even the inland valleys.

The coast and valleys will have a nice breeze, but gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts, with westerly winds of 20 to 45mph each afternoon and evening through Thursday.

Gusty winds, dry conditions, and low fuel moisture will elevate fire danger in the mountains and deserts tomorrow and Thursday. These winds will also be detrimental to the wildfires burning in Southern California.

As onshore flow increases, the marine layer will return each night and morning, gradually deepening towards the valleys by week's end. In fact, on Thursday and Friday mornings, we may even see sprinkles to patchy drizzle out of the marine layer.

Westerly winds will help with nicer and more comfortable mornings with scattered clearing along the coast and better clearing inland each day.

Looking further ahead, temperatures will continue plummeting on Monday with the chance for light showers and daytime highs in the low 60s and 70s. Talk about a taste of fall in the coming days!

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-79°

Inland: 77-87°

Mountains: 79-89°

Deserts: 102-107°

