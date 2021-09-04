San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 4, 2021: Warm Labor Day Weekend

Warmer weather will be the trend this weekend, with highs 3 to 8 degrees above average.

We saw patchy clouds and fog along the coast with more sunshine into the afternoon. Labor Day weekend will bring temperatures into the mid-70s to low 80s at the coast, low to mid-90s inland, mid to upper 80s in the mountains and between 105 to 110° in the deserts. Gusty onshore winds will range between 15 to 25 mph. At the beach, the swells out of the south and west will range from to 1-3 feet, with set of 4 feet on Saturday. Sunday's swell will range from 3-4 feet. As far as the rip currents will start out with a moderate risk on Saturday, but a high risk on Sunday and Monday leading a Beach Hazard and potentially dangerous conditions in the water.

Please swim near a lifeguard if possible. Warmer weather continues into next week though temperatures will trend closer to normal by the end of the week. Monsoon moisture will return next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday of next week with possible thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts.

Happy Labor Day Weekend and stay safe in the heat.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 78-82°

Inland: 88-98°

Mountains: 89-95°

Deserts: 106-111°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.