San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 30, 2021: Warming into the weekend

Warmer today by 4 to 12 degrees with continued warming into the weekend when we'll see 80s at the coast and 90s inland.

Weak Santa Ana winds today usher in dry and breezy conditions. Northeast and easterly winds of 15 to 30mph will be possible with humidity dropping between 5 to 20%, most noticeable in the foothills and mountains. Fire danger will be elevated not only due to the winds but also the warming temperatures.

Cooling begins early next week with temperatures dropping near to below average and the marine layer will also return.

A weak disturbance off the west coast may bring a chance for showers late Monday or Tuesday, but there is quite a bit of uncertainty with this forecast. For now, it's worth a mention but the Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to track the changes.

We're heading into Santa Ana season, so now is a good time to ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family and ensure your emergency kit is stocked and ready to go.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 74-79°

Inland: 83-89°

Mountains: 67-84°

Deserts: 90-95°

