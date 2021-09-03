San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 3, 2021: Warm Labor Day Weekend

A touch warmer today with faster clearing of the marine layer. Warmer weather will be the trend into the weekend with highs 3 to 8 degrees above average.

Labor Day weekend will bring temperatures into the mid-70s to low 80s at the coast, low to mid-90s inland, mid to upper 80s in the mountains and between 105 to 110° in the deserts.

It will be breezy in the afternoons through tomorrow with west westerly winds of 15 to 25mph.

Elevated surf will impact the beaches Sunday and Monday with a Beach Hazard Statement in effect due to waves of 3 to 4 feet and strong rip currents.

Warmer weather continues into next week though temperatures will trend closer to normal.

Monsoon moisture may return as early as Sunday continuing to build into next week when we'll see a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The monsoon is something we will be tracking each day to see how far west the surges will reach. At this point, the mountains will see a slight chance by Tuesday with Wednesday and Thursday bringing a better chance for activity. We may even see a few storms move west into the valleys, potentially even the coast, by Thursday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 74-79°

Inland: 80-89°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 101-105°

