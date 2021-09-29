San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 29, 2021: Warming up!

Sunshine returns to the county today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day. A touch warmer this afternoon, though highs remain below average.

Temperatures warm another 5 to 15 degrees Friday into the weekend when we'll see 80s at the coast and 90s inland.

Winds shift to a weak Santa Ana pattern today into tomorrow ushering in dry and breezy conditions. Fire danger will be elevated not only due to the winds but also the warming temperatures.

Northeast and easterly winds of 15 to 30mph will be possible with humidity dropping between 5 to 20%, most noticeable in the foothills and mountains.

Cooling begins early next week with temperatures dropping back near average and the marine layer will also return.

A weak disturbance off the west coast may bring a chance for showers Monday or Tuesday, but there is quite a bit of uncertainty with this forecast. For now, it's worth a mention but the Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to track the changes.

We're heading into Santa Ana season, so now is a good time to ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family and ensure your emergency kit is stocked and ready to go.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 75-82°

Mountains: 68-79°

Deserts: 90-95°

