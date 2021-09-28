San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 28, 2021: Cool for now

Another cool day on tap with highs 5 to 15 degrees below normal and stubborn marine layer clouds. A few sprinkles to patchy drizzle is possible throughout the day.

Expect hazy skies as the winds push smoke from wildfires burning in Northern California south. Air quality shouldn't be impacted as smoke will stay in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Winds shift to a mild Santa Ana pattern tomorrow into Thursday ushering in more sunshine as well as dry and breezy conditions. Fire danger will be elevated not only due to the winds but also the warming temperatures. Northeast and easterly winds of 15 to 30mph will be possible with humidity dropping between 5 to 20%, most noticeable in the foothills and mountains.

Temperatures will skyrocket 5 to 10 degrees warmer Wednesday to Thursday and another 5 to 10 degrees by Saturday when we'll see 80s at the coast and mountains, 90s inland and near 100 in the deserts.

Cooling begins early next week with temperatures dropping back near average.

We're heading into Santa Ana season, so now is a good time to ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family and ensure your emergency kit is stocked and ready to go.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 67-76°

Deserts: 90-95°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry