San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 27, 2021: Cool start to the week

A misty morning with thick marine layer clouds producing patchy drizzle. Uneven clearing today with limited clearing, if any, closer to the coast. Temperatures will trend 3 to 9 degrees below normal through midweek!

Expect smoky skies tomorrow as the winds push smoke from wildfires burning in Northern California south. Air quality shouldn't be impacted as smoke will stay in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Winds shift to a mild Santa Ana pattern Wednesday night into Thursday ushering in more sunshine as well as dry and breezy conditions. Fire danger will be elevated not only due to the winds but also the warming temperatures.

Temperatures will skyrocket 5 to 10 degrees warmer Wednesday to Thursday and another 5 to 10 degrees by the weekend when we'll see 80s at the coast and mountains, 90s inland and near 100 in the deserts.

We're heading into Santa Ana season, so now is a good time to ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family and ensure your emergency kit is stocked and ready to go.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-72°

Inland: 74-78°

Mountains: 69-80°

Deserts: 93-97°

