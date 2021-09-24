San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 24, 2021: Monsoon storms

Temperatures drop another 3 to 10 degrees but humidity will be on the rise as monsoon moisture returns.

Monsoon flow spreads west today bringing with it isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to anywhere in the county later today. A cut-off low will sit over Southern California for a few days, depending on its track we may see the chance for showers and thunderstorms linger through Sunday, though today is the best chance. Peak activity tomorrow and Sunday will be near the mountains and deserts.

This weekend will be much more comfortable with low to mid-70s at the coast, low-80s inland, 70s in the mountains and 90s in the deserts. The marine layer will return in the overnight and morning hours clearing to sunny skies. Even cooler next week when most of the county will be in the 70s; hello fall!

We're heading into Santa Ana season, so now is a good time to ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family and ensure your emergency kit is stocked and ready to go.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 77-84°

Mountains: 72-87°

Deserts: 93-97°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry