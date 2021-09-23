San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 23, 2021: Cooling off

A cooling trend begins today with temperatures plummeting 5 to 10 degrees from yesterday with another 5 to 10-degree drop by the weekend. This is after two record-setting days for parts of the county.

Breezy this afternoon with westerly winds of 15 to 25mph.

Humidity will be on the rise as monsoon moisture surges west. There remains quite a bit of uncertainty with this forecast as a cut-off low moves over Southern California; depending on where it tracks will determine how widespread the chance for showers and thunderstorms will be. At this time there is a slight chance today in the mountains and deserts with a better chance tomorrow and Saturday, possibly anywhere in the county.

This weekend will be much more comfortable with low to mid-70s at the coast, low-80s inland, 70s in the mountains and 90s in the deserts. The marine layer will return in the overnight and morning hours clearing to sunny skies. Even cooler next week when most of the county will be in the 70s; hello fall!

We're heading into Santa Ana season, so now is a good time to ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family and ensure your emergency kit is stocked and ready to go.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-80°

Inland: 85-91°

Mountains: 77-93°

Deserts: 101-105°

