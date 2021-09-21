San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 21, 2021: Hot end to summer!

We're turning up the heat for the last full day of summer with temperatures soaring 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday! Even warmer tomorrow as we welcome fall at 12:21pm, though it won't be feeling like the new season with highs 5 to nearly 15 degrees above average!

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the inland valleys from 10am today through 8pm tomorrow as temperatures soaring between 93 and 100 degrees.

Weak to mild Santa Ana winds will elevate the fire danger inland to the mountains with east and northeasterly winds of 15 to 25mph and humidity between 10 and 20%.

We're heading into Santa Ana season, so now is a good time to ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family and ensure your emergency kit is stocked and ready to go.

Temperatures start to drop Thursday but humidity will be rising as monsoon moisture surges west. There is quite a bit of uncertainty with the monsoon forecast; at this time there is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms with peak activity in the mountains. A slight chance for monsoon activity may continue through Saturday in the mountains.

It will be feeling more like fall by the weekend as temperatures plummet 5 to 15 degrees from today! We'll see low to mid-70s at the coast, low to mid-80s inland, 70s in the mountains and right around 100 in the deserts. The marine layer will return in the overnight and morning hours clearing to sunny skies.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 88-96°

Mountains: 77-97°

Deserts: 101-104°

