San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 20, 2021: Warming up to start fall

Sunny and warm this afternoon with highs trending near average while we turn up the heat starting tomorrow, the last day of fall; ironically the hottest day of the week will be the first day of fall!

The autumnal equinox happens at 12:21pm on Wednesday though it will be feeling more like summer with some 80s for the warmer coastal areas and 90s inland.

The bump in temperatures is due to mild Santa Ana winds that will continue through midweek. Expect east and northeasterly winds of 15 to 30mph with peak winds in the foothills and mountains. Humidity will drop between 10 to 20% leading to elevated fire danger.

We're heading into Santa Ana season, so now is a good time to ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family, and ensure your emergency kit is ready to go.

Monsoon moisture returns Thursday bringing with it a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the county, though the best chance will be in the mountains and deserts. A slight chance for storms continues through Saturday.

Temperatures will start trending downward Thursday into the weekend, though humidity will be higher while the monsoon pumps in moisture.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 77-87°

Mountains: 74-89°

Deserts: 98-102°

