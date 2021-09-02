San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 2, 2021: Warming into Labor Day Weekend

A touch warmer today with better and faster clearing of the marine layer. Warmer weather will be the trend into the weekend.

Labor Day weekend will bring temperatures into the mid-70s to low 80s at the coast, low to mid-90s inland, mid-80s in the mountains and between 105 to 110° in the deserts.

The heat peaks Sunday though Saturday and Monday will be nearly as hot.

The monsoon starts to pump in higher humidity and high clouds starting Sunday when we'll see a very slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorms; a better chance for monsoon storms early next week mainly over the mountains and deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 78-92°

Deserts: 100-103°

