San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 18, 2021: Comfortable weekend

Temperatures will trend near to below normal for the last summer weekend of 2021, fall starts on Wednesday at 12:21pm.

The marine layer will spread inland each morning clearing out to sunny skies, most areas by mid to late morning. Patchy fog is also expected early morning before turning mostly sunny.

The mountains and deserts will be dry with humidity levels ranging between 8 and 25%, strong westerly winds will also target this part of the county with gusts between 20 to 35mph. Elevated fire danger will be a concern due to the combination of gusty winds and dry conditions.

The winds will turn offshore, with Santa Ana conditions on Monday and Tuesday and a greater concern for fire danger. Santa Ana season begins October 1st, but Santa Ana winds can happen anytime the conditions are right. So now is a good time get ahead of the fire season by ensuring you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family, and ensure your emergency kit is ready to go.

Warmer weather will be the trend as we welcome fall. Temperatures will begin warming up on Tuesday, with highs nearing 80 degrees at the coast and 90s inland. Temperatures will drop slightly late in the week, but it won't be as cool as this weekend.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 75-82°

Mountains: 74-86°

Deserts: 98-106°

