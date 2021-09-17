San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 17, 2021: Comfortable end to summer

Temperatures will trend near to below normal into early next week leading to a pleasant end to summer!

Lower humidity is also adding to the more comfortable conditions but also elevating the fire danger. The mountains and deserts will not only be dry with humidity levels between 8 and 25% but also gusty with westerly winds of 20 to 35mph.

We're heading into Santa Ana season, so now is a good time to ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family, and ensure your emergency kit is ready to go.

The marine layer will spread inland each morning clearing out to sunny skies, most areas by mid to late morning. Patchy fog will be possible during the morning commute.

Temperatures start to go back up for the first day of fall on Wednesday, with the Autumnal Equinox happening at 12:21pm.

Warmer weather will be the trend as we welcome the new season with highs nearing 80 degrees at the coast and 90s inland.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 75-82°

Mountains: 74-89°

Deserts: 101-106°

