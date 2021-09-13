San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 13, 2021: Warm today, cooler the rest of the week.

While a cooling trend begins today it will remain warmer than normal for one last day. Greater cooling moves in the rest of the week with temperatures dropping 5 to 10 degrees by midweek!

It will not only get cooler but also much drier along with gusty winds targeting the mountains and deserts where westerly winds of 25 to 40mph are possible. These winds in addition to humidity levels dropping to 25 to 35% will lead to elevated fire danger.

If headed to the beaches be prepared for elevated surf with waves of 3 to 6 feet and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazard Statement will be in effect through 9pm Wednesday to account for these dangerous conditions.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning this week clearing out to sunny skies.

Temperatures will trend near to just below average tomorrow through the weekend when we'll see low to mid-70s at the coast, low to mid-80s inland, mid-70s to low-80s in the mountains with low 100s in the deserts.

Fall is right around the corner with the Autumnal Equinox happening at 12:21pm on September 22nd.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 72-79°

Inland: 85-95°

Mountains: 84-97°

Deserts: 107-110°

