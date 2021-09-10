San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 10, 2021: Hot Weekend on Tap

Dangerous heat continues away from the coast with the Heat Advisory for the inland valleys and mountains extended until Sunday night. Temperatures will soar between 88 to 98 degrees each afternoon.

Monsoon flow won't be as strong today but will continue a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts this afternoon and evening.

Moisture begins to retreat over the weekend but the heat lingers with above normal temperatures lasting through early next week elevating the fire danger.

Temperatures drop back near average for mid-September by midweek with much more comfortable humidity levels.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 75-85°

Inland: 87-97°

Mountains: 84-98°

Deserts: 106-110°

