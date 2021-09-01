Watch
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 1, 2021: Early Taste of Fall

Posted at 5:14 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 08:38:40-04

Getting an early taste of fall today as temperatures top out 5 to nearly 15 degrees below average! Cooler than normal through Friday becoming warmer by Labor Day Weekend.

The marine layer will lead to cloudy mornings for most coast and inland areas gradually clearing to sunny skies, though some stubborn clouds may linger at the beaches this afternoon. Faster clearing with more sunshine by the end of the week and weekend.

Labor Day weekend will bring temperatures into the mid 70s to low 80s at the coast, low to mid 90s inland, mid-80s in the mountains and about 107 in the deserts. The monsoon starts to pump in higher humidity starting Sunday when we'll see a very slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorms; better chance for monsoon storms early next week mainly over the mountains and deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:
Coast: 70-74°
Inland: 72-79°
Mountains: 72-85°
Deserts: 98-102°

