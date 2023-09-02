San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, September 2, 2023: Chance for showers this Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's a muggy and overcast start to the Labor Day weekend. Showers have already popped up around the county.

The chance of showers will impact the entire county, but the biggest chance of thunderstorms will be in the mountains and deserts. The chance will dwindle and be gone by Monday.

The marine layer will stick around through the next several days. Coastal and inland communities will wake up to patchy fog.

Mountain and desert communities will see gusty winds through the holiday weekend. Gusts will potentially peak at 55 mph on Sunday in the desert.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 76-79°

Inland: 80-85°

Mountains: 74-83°

Deserts: 93-97°