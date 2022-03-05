San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022: Sunny and cloudy day, more showers tonight

Isolated showers blanketed the county overnight, leading to slippery roads this morning.

The second of this 2-storm system will increase shower activity in the late afternoon, peaking tonight. The second storm brings colder air and lower snow levels, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms again. It will be cold in the 50s with a chance for showers and thunderstorms if headed to the Garth Brooks concert at Petco Park.

We have already picked up our heaviest rainfall with rain totals ranging from half an inch to over an inch. Encinitas got 1.34 inches, and 0.62 inches in San Diego. However, the heaviest snow will fall around sunset into the overnight hours.

Snow levels will drop to around 4,500' this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 2am Sunday.

Snow totals above 5,000 feet will average between 2 to 5", including Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain. Lower elevations at 4,000 feet and 5,000 feet expect 1 to 3", which includes Julian and Ranchita.

The wind will be a concern in the deserts with gusts ranging from 40 to 50mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the deserts until 2am Sunday. Today's winds from the coast to the valleys will average between 20 to 30 mph, making temperatures feel cooler.

The wind will impact our coastal waters too with choppy conditions. A High Surf Advisory is in effect until noon Sunday with waves of 4 to 8 feet and strong rip currents.

We start to dry out tomorrow, but cool weather will remain in place until Monday. Temperatures will begin to improve with daytime highs near normal on Tuesday and Wednesday, plus bright sunny skies for most of the week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 57-62°

Inland: 57-62°

Deserts: 41-48°

Mountains: 63-68°

